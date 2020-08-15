With temperatures predicated to break well into the triple digits in parts of Monterey County today, officials are advising people to stay hydrated and cool. Highs for today in the hottest parts of South Monterey County are predicted to be 109 degrees.
Several cooling centers will be in operation during peak heat, offering an opportunity to get some relief. (Due to ongoing shelter-in-place orders, face coverings are required for entry.)
Cooling centers are set up at the following locations today, Saturday Aug. 15:
- Greenfield Civic Center, 599 El Camino Real (11am-4pm)
- Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, Orradre Building, 625 Division St., King City (noon-4pm)
- Carmel Valley Library, 65 W. Carmel Valley Road (noon-8pm)
- Fairview School gym, 560 5th St., Gonzales (11am-3pm)
The heat, combined with predicted fast-moving thunderstorms starting Saturday evening, combine for dangerous fire conditions due to the potential for lightning strikes. That's prompted National Weather Service officials to issue a fire weather watch for parts of Monterey County from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.
"A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur," according to NWS. "Fires may spread rapidly due to dry fuels and, if nearshore, breezy onshore winds."
As people seek relief from the heat, officials are reminding the public that SIP remains in effect, meaning no large gatherings and a minimum of six-foot distancing between household groups. The cities of Pacific Grove, Carmel and Monterey has closed some beaches for non-recreational activities to minimize crowding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.