With Covid-19 putting large gatherings on hold for the time being, Fourth of July will mostly have to be a DIY holiday, but there are some planned community activities to enjoy for those who venture out.
In lieu of the usual fundraising pancake breakfasts popular on the Fourth, there is a Donut Breakfast to Go “Raising Dough for MY Museum” from 8-11am, at MY Musuem (425 Washington St., Monterey). The pre-order only event is hosted by both the children's museum and the Monterey Firefighter’s Association. A $15 bag includes six festive Red’s Donuts, fruit from Trader Joe’s, a small U.S. flag and two colorful necklaces.
For lunch head over to Pacific Grove, where the P.G. Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Fourth of July Drive and Dine event from 11am to 2pm in the downtown area which will be festooned with red, white and blue decorations. Eleven restaurants are participating for take-out or dining and there will be live music by the Monterey Peninsula Voices Choir, P.G. classic rock and soul band Firefly, singer-songwriter Brendan McLaren, jazz pianist Kevin Smith and duo Kyle Kovalik & Rod Wilson. The event is free (except for the food) and includes a T-shirt giveaway.
For more music, the annual Monterey County Pops! Independence Day concert will be livestreamed only this year. “The POPS! Celebrates Freedom,” will be seen at 1pm on Comcast channel 24 and on the MCP website.
There’s no Monterey County Fair this year, but you can still enjoy drive-through fair food from noon to 9pm on the Fourth of July. All the summer fair favorites are for sale including hot dogs, nachos and corn dogs, as well as funnel cakes, caramel apples and kettle corn. And yes, there are deep-fried Oreos, Snickers and Twinkies.
The fairgrounds will also be hosting its Pop-up Drive-In Movies for up to 75 vehicles starting with Angry Birds at 11am and 3pm and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade at 5:30pm. The cost is $30 per vehicle and you can pre-order a box of snacks for $20. For more information about food or movies see the Monterey County Fair website.
Other cities throughout the county have canceled their annual events. Some, like Marina, are encouraging residents to celebrate with others but only in social circles, a stable group of 12 or less people who commit to only socializing with each other for four weeks at a time.
