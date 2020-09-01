On the last day of California’s legislative session, lawmakers passed a series of bills referred to as the Covid-19 Farmworker Relief Package by their lead author, Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Hollister.
The three bills now head to the desk of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has until Sept. 30 to sign or veto them.
The package’s “marquee bill,” according to Rivas, is Assembly Bill 2043, which is intended to make farmworkers safer as they work through the pandemic facing a heightened risk of contracting Covid-19.
The bill would direct the state’s workplace safety office, Cal/OSHA, to enforce its coronavirus guidance, and to track investigations of workplace violations.
“Data is key to stopping this pandemic,” Rivas said in a statement. “AB 2043 requires Cal/OSHA to track and report workplace investigations, which will allow us to craft better solutions and future legislation to protect our agricultural industry.”
Another provision in the bill would fund a public outreach campaign to educate farmworkers about the health guidance and about the availability of coronavirus-related paid sick leave and workers’ compensation benefits.
Meanwhile, Assembly Bill 2164 would make telehealth services more accessible to patients who depend on rural and community health centers, and Assembly Bill 2165 would direct all state trial courts to enable electronic filing in an effort to improve rural access to justice.
“The Farmworker Relief Package will help ensure that these essential workers in my district and across California are protected—not just now, but in the months and years to come,” Rivas said in a statement.
