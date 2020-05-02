It’s the end of grades as we know them.
As schools in Monterey County have shut down and switched to digital and remote instruction due to the deadly Covid-19 outbreak, the result has been uneven learning across different ages, locations, and levels of income.
School administrators are responding by modifying their grading policies, and many of the county’s 24 school districts and seven charter schools are eliminating letter grades for the remainder of the year.
In some cases, school districts are choosing to freeze student grades at pre-closure levels with an opportunity to go up but not down. Some are opting for a binary credit/no-credit option. Other grading tools include narrative evaluations, and standards-based grading, which rates students on specific skills at a granular level.
Each school district has its own policy with variations for elementary, middle and high school levels. The Monterey County Office of Education is keeping track of the grading changes and has provided the Weekly with the following chart with a breakdown by school district or charter school. Make sure to check with your local school officials for the latest.
(1) comment
Kids may not get an F but I’m guessing a no credit means they gotta take the class over. I wonder how many students started vacationing early thinking they were all good cuz they had an A but now will get a NC because they haven’t done anything.
