The local assistance center operating out of the Monterey Conference Center to help people and businesses impacted by wildfires will remain open another week past the original Sept. 5 end date, Monterey County officials announced Friday, Sept. 4.
FEMA, state agencies and Monterey County departments are available at the center until Saturday, Sept. 12. It's been open the past week from 10am-8pm. Those hours are changing to 10am-6pm beginning Sunday.
Homeowners need not have lost their home to receive assistance. Even homes damaged or people who incurred expenses due to evacuation orders are eligible.
