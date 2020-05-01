Good news for ocean sports enthusiasts who use Lovers Point Beach: Pacific Grove is reopening the beach, for recreational use only, beginning today, May 1.
Surfing, swimming, diving, kayaking and paddle boarding are all allowable activities at the beach as long as users practice social distancing.
Walking and running will not be allowed due to the beach's small size, according to a press release sent out by city officials on Friday morning.
Access will only be allowed down the steps closest to the Rec Trail. All other access points will be blocked off.
The beach was closed off on April 25 after the Pacific Grove Police Department determined too many people were crowding the beach, making social distancing difficult.
The city's move follows a decision by the city of Monterey to limit activities on its beaches. Walking and running are allowed there. Carmel has a similar rule, as do state beaches such as Asilomar and Moss Landing.
