Right before Easter weekend, City Manager Ben Harvey gave the Pacific Grove Police Department the authority to immediately shut down any outdoor recreational area if too many people showed up and didn't follow social distancing rules required under Monterey County's shelter-in-place order. The parks and shore areas remained open.
Two weeks later, on Saturday, April 25, the beautiful sunny weather proved too enticing. Too many people showed up to Lovers Point Beach, at least in the estimation of PGPD. The department shut down the beach about mid-afternoon until further notice citing the lack of social distancing.
Over in Carmel on the same afternoon at the city's popular white sand beach, Carmel Police were driving a marked SUV and an ATV up and down the beach making sure people were following the city's rules: no blankets, no sitting, only walking and exercise—and always at least six feet apart from others.
Earlier this week, Carmel officials announced they were prohibiting parking near the beach at the Del Mar parking lot and along Scenic and San Antonio avenues, as they had over Easter weekend. The prohibition will remain until further notice.
On Friday, Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar told reporters on a briefing call that because of the prediction of beautiful weather, Monterey Police would be on ATVs patrolling beaches and breaking up any groups not following the shelter-in-place order. He also said the city would be keeping tabs on how many city parking spaces near the water were getting used, to track how many people were coming to the shore.
Uslar did not promise to shut down any beaches over the weekend, but he did say that if it appeared too many people were showing up the city would take time on Monday to consider what actions to take as the shelter-in-place order continues.
On Friday, the city posted to its Facebook page a plea to not travel to its parks and beaches.
"Car travel should be limited to doing 'essential' business, such as seeking medical treatment or buying food. Please enjoy the outdoors near your home if you want to get fresh air.
"While everyone is anxious to visit our beaches, this is all about preserving lives and reducing the workload for our professional healthcare providers."
