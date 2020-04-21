When the Marina City Council meets tonight at 6:30pm, the elected arrive as four equal councilmembers and one mayor.
They are scheduled to begin a discussion that might change that balance of power: On tonight's agenda is consideration of whether to begin the process of eliminating the elected mayor position, and to switch instead to a system of selecting the mayor from among councilmembers.
The change would require amending the city charter, which would require a vote of the public. The council would have to first vote to put it on the agenda. Tonight's agenda item is a discussion about whether to take that next step.
If approved, it would be the third big change for how Marina City Council conducts its elections.
Under pressure from a potential Voting Rights Act lawsuit, the city made a transition from at-large to district-based elections that will take effect this November. That means instead of voting for all four councilmembers and the mayor, voters will vote for just one councilmember to represent their district, and the mayor, whose seat is—at least for now—an at-large position.
Second, Marina has new campaign finance restrictions in place.
Mayor Bruce Delgado says he hopes the current system remains, especially in light of the switch to district elections, which gives constituents two electeds who serve them directly: the councilmember for their district and the mayor who represents the whole city.
"We've gone from electing five people to two—a district councilperson and mayor. If this passes, it's elect one. Would you rather vote for five people, two people, or one person?" Delgado says. "No one would say one person."
He understands that with district elections, it can create the perception that the location of the mayor's residence gives some constituents two district representatives—but he thinks Marina is too small for districts to matter at all.
"That's poppycock because this is such a small town. We've never done anything like, let's fix that street before this street because it's near my house, or let's remodel that park before this park because it's near my house."
Councilmember Lisa Berkley, who requested the discussion be placed on tonight's agenda, emphasizes that it's the first step in what could become a multi-step process. If they move forward, she says, "there would hopefully be a rich public discussion."
The final decision, she adds, is up to Marina voters who decide whether or not to amend the city's charter.
Because of Covid-19, Marina City Council, like other government agencies, welcomes public participation by teleconference. You can attend the meeting in person, or by Zoom at the link zoom.us/j/730251556 or call in at 669-900-9128 using the ID number 730 251 556.
(1) comment
I don’t see this happening in Marina, the people love their Mayor. Interesting this was even introduced. It others want to be mayor they should run.
