Over the past year, the board of directors running the Monterey Peninsula’s sewage treatment agency has become perhaps the most contentious arena in the region’s perennial water wars.
The board of Monterey One Water is split on whether to move forward with a plan to expand the new wastewater recycling program, which is important because the expansion, supporters argue, could solve the region’s historic water shortage. Opponents say that the expansion is inadequate and that a desalination plant is needed.
The divide has been so bitter that for months, the board failed to recognize one member’s extra weighted vote even though the agency’s bylaws required it.
But on June 29, the M1W board voted finally to approve Marina Coast Water District’s demand for an extra weighted vote based on the increased population in its jurisdiction. The extra vote, increasing MCWD’ share from two to three, slightly shifts the balance of power on the board but likely not enough for the agency to emerge out of its impasse on the wastewater expansion plan.
Voting in favor of MCWD were board members Ron Stefani, Linda Grier, John Phillips, John Gaglioti, Tom Moore, Tyller Williamson, Nick Smith and Jason Campbell.
Voting against were Gloria De La Rosa of Salinas and Mary Ann Carbone of Sand City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.