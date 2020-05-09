State law requires all companies with 75 or more workers to give notice of layoffs or closures. Normally, these WARN notices—Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification—must be filed 60 days ahead of the date of termination.
But because of the pandemic, on March 17, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order temporarily suspending the 60-day requirement. For more info on how Covid-19 affects the WARN requirement check out this FAQ page from state officials.
These numbers do not capture the full extent of the drop in economic activity. Businesses with fewer than 75 employees, for example, are not expected to report layoffs. Also, due the waiver of the 60-day notice period, the layoff data is lagging behind. The following numbers reflect all the layoffs notices received by state officials through May 8.
The Weekly downloaded statewide data, and then filtered, analyzed, and visualized it to present the numbers for Monterey County, where 6,359 lost jobs have been recorded through WARN notices. We broke down this total by date, by city/area and by company.
For comments on the data, email Weekly staffer Asaf Shalev, at asaf@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.