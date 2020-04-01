It's a system that works beautifully in normal times. Volunteers fetch meals from a centralized facility, then drive a route to the residences of seniors who are homebound. The volunteer knocks on the door, greets the client, delivers food—and also checks in on how the client is doing. They stay and talk, make sure the food that needs to be refrigerated gets put away and take note if there are any problems or apparent health issues that need to be addressed.
It's the model that Meals on Wheels has been using for decades, and as we all shelter in place to control the spread of Covid-19, demand is on the rise. Meals on Wheels of the Salinas Valley, for example, serves about 150 to 200 existing clients every week. The number of requests has gone up by 20 percent.
To help fill that gap, Meals on Wheels is partnering with transit providers and food providers.
For transportation, Monterey-Salinas Transit and ITN (Independent Transportation Network Monterey County) stepped in. For food, several restaurants are contributing during a time that they can't stay open for sit-down service. Partnering restaurants are Villa Azteca, Portobello's and Gordon's Cafe.
The new program launched on Monday.
From the Sally Griffin Center in Pacific Grove, Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula is continuing to operate at full capacity.
"Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula is an essential business, and as such, must remain open because hundreds of older adult clients rely on us for daily meals," the nonprofit announced in a letter to volunteers and clients.
Meals on Wheels clients must be at least 60 years old, homebound and unable to cook or shop for themselves.
