The Monterey City Council voted on Aug. 19 to apply its eviction moratorium through Sept. 30, ahead of California courts resuming eviction hearings on Sept. 2. In addition, the council approved a ban on all rent increases for renters who lost their jobs due to Covid-19, retroactively to July 20.
The eviction moratorium is more of a restart, since the city's original moratorium in the wake of Covid-19 back in March expired on May 31. Evictions were on hold statewide at that point, as what to do about protecting renters impacted by Covid-19 was being worked out by the California State Legislature and the state's Judicial Council.
The Judicial Council voted recently to restart hearings on Sept. 2. Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order allowing municipalities to ban evictions ran through Sept. 30. That opened a window of less than 30 days for counties and cities to protect renters by either creating or extending moratoriums.
The Monterey County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to extend its eviction moratorium to Sept. 30. It only applies to renters in unincorporated areas of the county.
At the same time as the Monterey council approved a moratorium, it also voted to ban all rent increases for those residents who were laid off or experienced increased medical bills due to Covid-19. The ban is retroactive to July 20, which means anyone who received a notice of increase from that date forward will be protected. The ban continues until Sept. 30.
