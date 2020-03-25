In the 18 days since coronavirus testing began in Monterey County, the number of confirmed cases has reached 24 as of March 24. One person has died so far.
The rate of new cases is increasing and suggests that the Covid-19 virus will spread exponentially if unchecked. The goal of the lockdown order is to prevent a massive spike in cases that would overwhelm our health care systems and lead to many deaths.
In anticipation of a prolonged period of home isolation, Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered the National Guard to deploy. The purpose of the deployment is to aid in food distribution.
Monterey County’s Public Health Laboratory has so far tested 365 people. Additional testing is being done by commercial laboratories like Quest, BioReference, and Lab Corp but they do not report the numbers. They are required to report positives.
Of the 24 local cases, nine are people who were infected while traveling; six are people who were infected through contact with other known cases; four are considered community transmissions because no source of infection can be determined, and five are under investigation.
The Weekly monitors the number of cases reported by Monterey County. Getting accurate and up-to-date state, national, and global numbers is much more difficult due to different reporting standards, times and sources.
