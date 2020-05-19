Renters worried about the upcoming end of an eviction moratorium approved by the Monterey County Board of Supervisors in mid-March have a little more time to get back on their feet.
On Tuesday, May 18, the Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to extend the end date of the order from May 31 to July 31. The extension required a four-fifths vote to pass.
It does not relieve renters from the obligation of rent, but rather temporarily prohibits evictions related to the pandemic.
The board report states that they may vote to extend the order in July if necessary. But even if they don't, the moratorium could potentially continue.
The Monterey County Superior Court has adopted emergency rules pertaining to the pandemic which includes the requirement that courts decline to issue summonses for both evictions and foreclosures until 90 days after the end of Gov. Gavin Newsom's state of emergency that was declared on March 4.
That means as an alternative, the board could decline to extend the ordinance in July and rely solely on the judicial order for renter protection.
Meanwhile, a bill pending in the State Legislature, SB 1410, would establish the Covid-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program, providing rental assistance to households that can’t pay rent from April 1 to Oct. 31 due to the pandemic.
