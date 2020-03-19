There are now four cases of COVID-19 in Monterey County as of Thursday, March 19. Two new cases at Salinas Valley Memorial hospital were reported by Karina Rusk, SVMH spokesperson.
Monterey County spokesperson Maia Carroll would not confirm the news, only saying, "Nothing to report from (Monterey County Department of) Public Health."
The first two cases were reported in Monterey County on Tuesday. Health Officer Edward Moreno said the cases were "travel-related."
Rusk says the new patients presented separately at SVMH. One was treated and released and is in self-quarantine at home. The other was hospitalized.
"What's good about this situation is the process worked exactly as it was supposed to," Rusk says. The patients were seen inside the respiratory screening tent outside of the hospital. Staff wore personal protective equipment and all protocol for keeping the patients separate from the rest of the hospital was followed.
"This was anticipated," Rusk says. "And we can likely expect more cases."
As of Thursday, SVMH has sent 35 cases to the public health lab for testing with 33 negative results and the two most recent positive results.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
