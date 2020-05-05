Monterey County growers have plowed under or left unplanted more than 2,000 acres since the Covid-19 pandemic reached the area, according to a survey conducted by the Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner's Office.
Commissioner Henry Gonzales called the survey a preliminary look at how Covid-19 is impacting the county's $4 billion agriculture industry, in a press release issued May 4. The survey was conducted between April 20 and 24 with a 62-percent response rate. Gonzales' staff was able to reach 116 of 162 vegetable and berry growers.
Of those who responded, nearly 40 percent said they had lost some amount of acreage, from as little as 5 percent to as high as 90 percent.
Nearly 20 percent said they recently plowed under lettuce, broccoli, spinach, cauliflower, wine grapes, artichokes and lemons, among other crops. The berry growing season only recently started "in earnest" so it was too early to report those losses, according to the press release.
Just a week before the survey was taken, John D’Arrigo, president/CEO/chair of the board of D'Arrigo Brothers told the Weekly that his company was carefully weighing how many acres of lettuce to plant this season. Bringing an acre of lettuce to harvest costs nearly $5,000. If there's no buyer, the grower is out those expenses—especially critical for growers who sell primarily to restaurants while many are closed, or are limited to takeout only.
Sixty percent of the participants indicated a low demand from the foodservice industry as a reason they're disking under crops. Five agricultural coolers and one grower said they donated excess produce to food banks.
“Changes to the marketplace since the Covid-19 shelter-in-place orders has jeopardized the ability of many farms to remain financially stable, and to date, federal relief programs have offered little in assistance,” Monterey County Farm Bureau Executive Director Norm Groot said.
Fourteen growers surveyed mentioned difficulty in obtaining personal protective equipment for their workers as well as a shortage of disinfectant supplies, and noted additional the additional costs in the face of economic loss.
“While this survey reflects only a glimpse of some on-farm economic impacts, we anticipate that in the months ahead the full picture will reveal significant supply-chain impacts,” said Grower-Shipper’s Association President Chris Valadez.
“A longer-term perspective will likely demonstrate the extraordinary measures taken by growers, shippers, and processors to protect farm workers while maintaining the continuity of our food supply during this unprecedented pandemic," Valadez added.
