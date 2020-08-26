Monterey County is not keeping up with the Joneses when it comes to getting off the state’s Covid-19 monitoring list. Santa Cruz County was the first county removed on Aug. 14. Amador County was removed just yesterday, Aug. 25. In all, nine counties have been removed from the list.
While those counties’ Covid-19 metrics have improved, Monterey County continues to lag behind the thresholds necessary to be removed. For example, the county’s 14-Day cumulative Covid-19 incidence per 100,000 population was at 28.6 when the county applied for a variance from the state back in May, allowing for some businesses to reopen. The threshold for possibly being removed from the list is less than 32. The current cumulative incidence rate is 10 times that, 320.6, as of today’s county report.
The number of deaths related to Covid-19 over the past 14 days is 11, while the threshold is less than five. The percent of skilled nursing facilities with no new cases in the last 14 days is at 44 percent. The threshold is greater than 75 percent. Back in May the rate was 94 percent.
ICU beds are down, with only 35 percent currently available, while the county needs to be greater than 54 percent by the state’s standards.
Finally the overall test positivity rate for the last seven days is 15.3 percent, which is nearly double where it needs to be. (That could change a bit as the reporting data glitch that happened at the statewide level is sorted out.)
One possible ray of light for the county is that according to the state’s hospitalization records by county, Monterey County has been on a downward trajectory for the past week. Hospitalizations hit a high of 62 on Aug. 17, with 20 ICU patients reported on Aug. 18. As of Aug. 25, those numbers are 42 and 14.
As of this morning, the county is reporting 7,451 cumulative positive cases, with 4,699 recovered. There have been 53 deaths.
There is concern that any progress the state has made against the virus in recent weeks could be thwarted after Labor Day weekend. In a press conference yesterday in Sacramento, California Health and Human Service Secretary Mark Ghaly urged counties to issue guidance to people about the dangers of large social and family gatherings.
“This sneaky virus that we call Covid-19 doesn’t take a rest,” Ghaly said. “It will find every opportunity to transit from person to person because that’s what germs do.”
Monterey County’s coastal cities, along with cities up the coast to Santa Cruz, have already announced beach closures that weekend, Sept. 5-7, in an effort to stop large crowds from gathering along the shoreline.
While leaving the state’s monitoring list would be a significant and positive step, it’s not an automatic guarantee of businesses and schools reopening right away. The state and local health authorities still have to examine a county’s situation and ability to respond to future outbreaks before reopening. In order for schools to reopen, a county has to be off the watch list for 14 consecutive days, but even then it might be awhile before schools reopen.
Santa Cruz Superintendent of Schools Faris Sabbah released a statement on Aug. 17, saying that Santa Cruz County currently cannot meet the state requirement of testing a minimum of 25 percent of school staff once every two weeks, due to lack of testing capacity. The county also does not currently have enough ability to conduct contact tracing.
“It is crucial the decision to re-open schools in our county be done carefully and that we avoid any hasty actions that could cause a surge in Covid-19 cases in our community,” he said in the statement. “In addition, it is possible that we could become flagged on the County Monitoring List once again and be required to close schools once more. This 'on again, off again' effect can be destabilizing, confusing and traumatic for students, as well as challenging for teachers and school staff to implement.”
