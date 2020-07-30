The census happens every 10 years and is the federal government's process of data-gathering that guides all sorts of decisions—such as how federal funds are allocated, and how congressional district lines are drawn and how much representation a region gets in Washington. And given those high stakes, President Donald Trump's efforts to exclude undocumented immigrants from the count have drawn immense backlash.
First, there was a proposal to include a new question: "Is this person a citizen of the United States?" Dozens of cities counties and states sued, arguing the question was contrived just for the purpose of intimidating non-citizens and discouraging them from completing the census. In June 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the plaintiffs' favor, and the question was dropped.
Fast-forward to July 21, 2020, with the census in full swing. Trump issued a memo that would alter the definition of "whole persons" used in census-based calculations, excluding undocumented immigrants.
Cue another round of lawsuits, again filed by a large coalition—nine cities and six counties—against President Trump, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Census Bureau, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and Census Director Steven Dillingham.
On July 28, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors voted to join that lawsuit.
“As we continue to work hard to get an accurate count in the 2020 Census, we want to send a clear message to our communities: if you live here, you count,” Chris Lopez, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. “Intentional and unconstitutional efforts to deter legal participation in the census will not go unchallenged. Our fair representation and equal access to funds depends on the census, we encourage every person living in Monterey County to stand up, log on, and get counted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.