Playgrounds at many parks owned by Monterey County, or in county-managed special districts, are opening as of today, Oct. 24, after being shut down since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, county officials announced on Wednesday.
The California Department of Public Health recently released new guidance on reopening of playgrounds, which led to some cities in Monterey County to reopen their playgrounds, including Pacific Grove on Oct. 1. (Playgrounds in the city of Monterey remain closed.)
The reopening of playgrounds and play structures inside parks owned by the county also includes five parks in the East Garrison Community Services District, three parks in County Service Area 15 (Toro Park Estates) and one park in County Service Area 66 (Oak Tree Views), according to a press release.
Toro Park and San Lorenzo Park both have playgrounds, but they remain closed due to fire damage at Toro and a temporary housing site at San Lorenzo for members of the homeless community who test positive for Covid-19.
Safety guidelines are posted at each play area. They include requirements for adult supervision, wearing face coverings, physical distancing and hand washing after using the playground.
