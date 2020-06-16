As of this morning, June 16, more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Monterey County, since the first case was reported exactly three months ago.
Health officials reported 20 new cases since yesterday, bringing the total number of patients who have tested positive to 1,015. The number of people dead from the virus remains at 12.
As of June 15, 14 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 and two more hospital patients are believed to have Covid-19 but test results are pending, according to state data.
Among the 20 new cases, most are Latino and live in Salinas, which is also true for the overall case numbers; 813 patients, or 80.1 percent, are Latino and 604, or 59.5 percent, live in Salinas.
The last five days have seen the largest increase of any five-day period during the pandemic, a spike that comes as county officials have begun lifting more restrictions on activity and commerce.
“As more businesses and activities reopen, we can anticipate higher number of cases,” the county wrote in an emailed statement to local media on June 15. “The reopening most likely has contributed to an increase in cases recently. Increased testing also contributes to increased cases being confirmed. [It is] still very important to stay at home whenever possible and limit the amount of time spent outside the home.”
The county provides demographic data for Covid-19 cases here.
