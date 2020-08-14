For much of the southwest part of the country this summer has been hotter than usual, and that heat wave is arriving in Monterey County today, Aug. 14.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Coast effective from 11am today, Aug. 14, and temperatures are expected to remain above average until 9pm on Wednesday of next week.
In the Salinas Valley, temperatures are predicted to reach daily highs in the upper 90s to mid-100s. On the Monterey Peninsula, expect temperatures in the high 70s to low 80s.
A cooling center opened at 11am today in Gonzales at Fairview School (located at 560 5th St.); masks are required for entry.
The heat is expected to bring more people to the coast to cool off, but SIP restrictions continue. On Aug. 12, Carmel City Administrator Chip Rerig signed an order prohibiting the use of beaches in the city for anything other than exercise (walking, running, swimming or surfing)—coolers, umbrellas, beach equipment, barbecues and group activities will no longer be allowed.
The order has no end date and enforcement will begin on Saturday, Aug. 15. The fine for a first offense is $100; subsequent citations will be $200, and $500.
The Monterey City Council is also working to find ways to keep residents and visitors safe as people continue to flock to Fisherman’s Wharf for retail and dining.
They will be holding a special meeting at 4:15pm Wednesday, Aug. 16 to discuss social distancing and crowd management.
