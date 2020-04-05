UPDATE: Monterey County Superior Court has issued what it's calling a "clarification" to a previous directive that all employees currently working from home because of the Covid-19 pandemic need to report to work on April 5.
Per Court Administrative Officer Chris Ruhl, the following message is being sent to all court employees: "Employees who are not already working remotely and whose position is not essential to the court services being provided this week are not required to report to work, and will be paid administrative leave for that time. Managers or supervisors will attempt to call or text those employees directly.
"If you are unable to report to work due to Covid-19 related circumstances, please notify your supervisor or manager and then submit the Families First FFCRA request forms to Human Resources promptly. Thank you for responding to these directions during these unprecedented circumstances."
EARLIER POST: On April 3, as Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno was enacting newer and stricter shelter-in-place guidelines that include the directive that essential businesses should maximize the number of employees working from home, Monterey County Superior Court was issuing a directive of its own—one that moved in the opposite direction.
Moreno's order states, in part, that essential businesses must identify and designate appropriate employees to continue providing and carrying out essential government functions. But on April 3, the court's human resources department sent out an email that reads, "Effective Monday April 6, all staff who are able to work are expected to come to work."
While the court is considered an essential service, the local system had initially pared down the number of employees asked to come into the building. The criminal court is now holding only felony in-custody arraignments via teleconference and juvenile in-custody hearings, while other cases have been delayed.
The email, a copy of which Court Administrative Officer Chris Ruhl provided to the Weekly, reads in part: "When possible, some employees will be working remotely as they have in the past few weeks and days. For those whose work cannot be done remotely, the court will be providing a safe distancing workspace."
It's unclear if this move is less about efficiency in current court operations and more about the bottom line. Those employees who have been reporting to the courthouse to work have been paid time-and-a-half for doing so, as has been the practice of most court systems across the state since the pandemic struck.
"Also starting Monday April 6, all employees who are not able to work (either onsite or remotely) will be required to use leave, either from their existing leave accruals or from the new leave opportunities afforded to all staff through the FFCRA," or Federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which went into effect on April 1, the previous email stated.
The act applies to employees who are not able to report to work because they are quarantined by a healthcare provider and are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms; the employee is unable to work because of a bona fide need to care for an individual subject to quarantine; the employee must care for a child (or children) whose school or child care provider is closed or unavailable due to the pandemic.
Early on April 3, several court staff members reached out to the Weekly and reported receiving a text message informing them they would be expected to come in.
One staffer said they had received a text message from a colleague that read: "No ventilation, windows don't open, shared office space, 4 to over 30 people in a room, (no) sanitation supplies, masks, gloves, what the fuck are we going to process all day if we're closed the to public?"
One of the emails sent out said employees would be supplied with gloves and/or masks if requested, the staffer continued. But before the closure, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies were being rationed at the courthouse. It's unclear if employees returning would have their temperatures checked at the door or if they would be questioned about any symptoms or about their movements in the past few days, as is happening at Monterey County Jail.
Another court staffer says, "This is beyond ridiculous. There are now no in-person hearings. Why do we all have to be there?"
In an email, Ruhl says the court would prioritize the health and safety for all staff who return to work at the courthouses, but it's unclear what that might have entailed. On the court's website, frequent hand washing is advices, and it states that employees would be provided hand sanitizer and disinfectant spray "if available."
I worked here for four years and the directive to come to work is what I’ve come to expect from this judiciary of ineptitude. It didn’t give a shit when it plugged up people’s lungs with asbestos and it doesn’t give a shit now. So glad I got out of this dump and have a better job that CARES ABOUT MY WELL-BEING, irrespective of the fact that they pay me 4x what I made at the Court.
The health department may specifically state that court employees are essential workers, however it does not state you need a full staff. Most of the hearings being held are in custody hearings. Most of the other hearing are being continued to a further date. More importantly this pandemic is killing people. Please remember these clerical workers are not doctors, nurses, or first responders; they are not saving lives. They are not making sure food is stocked for our community members. They are clerical workers with parents, young children and spouses. They are essential, they are essential to their families and our community. Processing paperwork is not worth a person’s life. #stayhome
The most recent health department order *specifically* says court employees are essential workers.
The most recent health department order *specifically* says court personnel are essential workers.
Apparently Judge Culver has been hibernating these past few weeks. Does she know something that we, the co heath officer, the governor, or the president's people don't know???
I would not want any of my friends or relatives working under Ms. Culver if these are the kind of decisions she makes! God help anyone that has to appear in her courtroom. She's off her rocker!
