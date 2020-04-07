Click here to reach the Weekly’s Covid-19 tracker.
California is managing the flatten the coronavirus curve, Gov. Gavin Newsom said today, April 7, noting that social distancing and shelter-in-place orders are paying off. But if we don’t maintain strict prevention measures, the virus will come roaring back, undoing efforts to slow the spread.
In Monterey County, the curve appears flatter than almost anywhere in the state, judging by the Weekly’s Covid-19 tracker, which charts the situation in a number of Central Coast counties for comparison.
The data shows that Monterey County has 63 confirmed cases, or 14.4 per 100,000 residents. Compare that to the state average of 41.2 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents. The number of cases is necessarily skewed by the amount of testing done. But even with testing considered, Monterey County’s curve is flatter than many.
San Luis Obispo County, for example, has only two-third as many residents as Monterey County and has tested less than half, but has 95 cases compared to our 63.
Santa Barbara County, with a nearly equal number of residents to us, has had only about 200 more tests than Monterey County’s 1,300, but their positive case total is at 192, while Monterey County's is at 63.
Take a look at the data yourself by visiting the Weekly’s Covid tracker.
