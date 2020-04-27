Monterey Peninsula Engineering will pay more than $50,000 in investigative costs and penalties, plus an additional $25,000 for a groundwater monitoring program, for improperly disposing of hazardous waste at a site on the former Fort Ord.
MPE entered into a stipulated judgment on April 24 with the Monterey County and Santa Cruz County District Attorneys' Offices, after a complaint was filed against the company on April 20.
In that complaint, prosecutors alleged MPE—a Marina-based construction company that does utility work, paving, grading and road projects, among other things, including many under contract with public agencies—improperly disposed of asphalt emulsion and engaged in unfair business practices related to the disposal.
In the stipulated judgment, MPE has agreed to perform a cleanup at a site at the end of Tioga Avenue in Sand City where the company has been a tenant. MPE will remove all concrete, non-naturally occurring rocks, asphalt and other debris on and around the beach, a popular location for beachgoers to park and access the beach, despite a steep and eroded hillside.
The company agreed to apply for a permit with the California Coastal Commission seeking authorization for that work, which the DA reports will improve coastal access.
Once approved, MPE has 60 days to complete the work.
In addition to $27,500 in investigative costs and $27,500 in penalties, MPE will also pay $25,000 to the Central Coast Ambient Monitoring Program—Groundwater Assessment and Protection as a supplemental project.
In a statement emailed to the Weekly, MPE writes that it admitted no wrongdoing when it entered into the settlement in order to save time and attorney's fees. It also maintains it didn't violate any laws and called the payment of "a small fine" an appropriate business decision.
"We vehemently deny the allegation. But, with all that is happening with the Covid-19 crisis and its impacts, we felt it was best to get this behind us," MPE stated. "Closing this matter now will allow us to focus on managing the daily requirements of our business. This is what is best for our employees and our clients.”
The statement adds that the DA alleged that a small amount of asphalt emulsion was disposed of “at a point that is not authorized” in an isolated incident at its recycling yard in the former Fort Ord. MPE estimates that less than 25 gallons was recycled in conjunction with the recycling of road aggregates, according to the statement.
Monterey County Superior Judge Thomas Wills signed the stipulated judgment on April 24. MPE was represented by attorney Anthony Lombardo and by the San Francisco law office of Greenberg Traurig.
