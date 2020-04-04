Four people in their 20s hanging out at 8pm on a Friday night—totally normal, right? Well, not during a pandemic and with a shelter-in-place order that makes non-essential activities a misdemeanor.
Since the county's shelter-in-place order took effect on March 18, the message from law enforcement has been that they'll prioritize education over arrests if they see groups of people socializing in violation of the order. But on Friday night, April 3, Monterey police arrested four: 29-year-old Ashley Denora of Monterey, 23-year-old Daniel Rosa of Pacific Grove, 23-year-old Marco Flores of Monterey and 26-year-old Kianna Stokkebye of Carmel. All were cited and released.
It started at 8:12pm when the Monterey PD received a noise complaint concerning an apartment complex on Helvic Avenue, off Casa Verde. The apartment manager and police both called Denora, the resident, and noted the shelter-in-place order.
When the police got another noise complaint two hours later, officers showed up and discovered the three visitors.
"The MPD has investigated and educated persons about the [shelter-in-place order]," according to a press release from the department. "However, when persons blatantly violate the county health officer’s order, the MPD will vigorously enforce violations of the order."
"By and large, 99 percent of the people are doing the right thing," Chief Dave Hober says. "In this case, they were called multiple times and then we have to send our police officers out there, which then potentially contaminates the police officers."
In a press call on April 1, Undersheriff John Mineau indicated the focus will remain on education rather than arrests. "There are teeth in the health officer’s order, it’s a misdemeanor to violate it," he said. "We’re hoping we’re not in the situation where we have to make a physical arrest."
That's partly because of reduce capacity at the county jail, and some offenses—including these types of misdemeanor offenses—would be an immediate release from jail. But it would still require a deputy to be taken off patrol in order to bring a suspect to the jail, where they'd get screened for Covid-19 symptoms, be booked and then immediately released. (The four arrested in Monterey were not booked in the jail, but instead were cited and released at the scene.)
"Our goal is to do [enforcement] as much as we can through education," Mineau said.
