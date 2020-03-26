Monterey-Salinas Transit announced on Thursday that they are suspending some routes effective Saturday, March 28.
Ten lines had already been suspended, and a dozen more will be added to that list.
The lines that are not being suspended will continue as if it were a modified Sunday schedule throughout the week and on weekends.
MST has also increased service to Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula on lines 22 and 24.
Lines already suspended until further notice:
- 47 Hartnell – Alisal Campus
- 55 Monterey – San Jose Express
- 70 Presidio – La Mesa
- 72 Presidio – North Salinas
- 74 Presidio – Toro Park
- 75 Presidio – Marshall Park
- 76 Presidio – Stillwell Park
- 78 Presidio – Santa Cruz
- 86 King City – San Jose/San Jose Airport MST Trolley
Lines which are suspended until further notice effective March 28:
- 4 Carmel – Carmel Rancho
- 8 Ryan Ranch – Sand City
- 12 The Dunes - NPS
- 14 La Mesa - NPS
- 19 Del Monte Center – CSUMB via East Campus
- 25 CSUMB - Salinas
- 70 Presidio – La Mesa
- 26 CSUMB – East Campus Express
- 27 Watsonville - Marina
- 46 Natividad - Salinas
- 48 Salinas – Salinas Airport Business Center
- 56 Salinas – Monterey Del Rey Oaks Special Service
Lines which will continue to operate weekday schedules:
- Line 93 Ryan Ranch – Monterey
- South County On-Call in Gonzales, Greenfield, King City and Soledad
All other lines below operating as if it were a modified Sunday schedule throughout the week and on weekends.
- JAZZ A Aquarium – Sand City
- JAZZ B Aquarium – Sand City
- 1 Asilomar - Monterey
- 2 Pacific Grove - Carmel
- 3 CHOMP - Monterey
- 7 Del Rey Oaks – Monterey (operates weekends only)
- 11 Carmel – Sand City
- 16 Marina – CSUMB
- 18 Monterey - Marina
- 20 Salinas - Monterey
- 21 Pebble Beach – Salinas Express
- 22 Big Sur – Monterey (operates three round trips and now serves CHOMP)
- 23 Salinas – King City
- 24 Monterey – Carmel Valley Grapevine Express (now serves CHOMP)
- 28 Watsonville – Salinas via Castroville
- 29 Watsonville – Salinas via Prunedale
- 40 Spreckels – Alisal (operates weekends only)
- 41 Northridge – Salinas via East Alisal
- 42 Westridge – Alisal (operates weekends only)
- 44 Northridge – Salinas via Westridge
- 45 Northridge – Salinas via East Market
- 49 Salinas – Santa Rita via Northridge
- 61 Salinas – VA-DOD Clinic
- 82 Fort Hunter Liggett – Salinas Express
- 84 King City – Paso Robles
- 85 Fort Hunter Liggett - Templeton
- 91 Sand City – Pacific Meadows
- 92 CHOMP – Pacific Meadows
- 94 Sandy City - Carmel
- 95 Williams Ranch - Northridge
- Marina On-Call
