The city of Monterey is a step closer to more downtown affordable housing on four city-owned properties.
Last year the city considered the properties—417 Figueroa St., 442 Adams St., the city's Calle Principal Garage and a plot on Madison Street behind City Hall—as potential locations to add more affordable units.
Movement toward creating the units began after Dan Silveri, the developer of the affordable Monterey Hotel Apartments on Alvarado Street, approached city planning staff about redeveloping the city's Calle Principal Garage into a building with parking, retail and all affordable apartments. That set staff members to thinking about what other city-owned properties could be transformed into housing.
The council agreed to the four spots last fall, and on July 21, the city announced a request for proposals to developers who might be interested in building. In a press release, the city says it's looking for developers experienced in "high-quality, multi-family affordable housing." The RFPs are due to the city's Housing Programs Office by 4pm, Friday, Sept. 4.
The unit must be 100-percent affordable, have a "high-quality design" and be sustainable and energy efficient. The city would retain ownership of the land, leasing it out at $1 annually, similar to the Van Buren Senior housing development completed in 2018 by MidPen Housing.
It could lead to dozens of new affordable units in the city—city staff estimated the Calle Principal site alone could provide over 50 units—which already has approximately 550 such units within its borders, about 80 percent of which are apartments, according to the city's release. Twenty percent of the units are owned through the city's first-time home buyer program.
