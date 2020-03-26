The first rents checks since Monterey County's shelter-in-place order took hold are due in a few days, on April 1. Those who have the cash to pay their rents will need to pay on time, but some renters in Monterey County who find themselves out of work and out of funds due to the pandemic are about to get a temporary reprieve as local governments enact moratoriums on evictions.
The Monterey County Board of Supervisors was the first legislative body to unanimously approve a moratorium on March 17, just hours before Health Officer Edward Moreno announced the first two cases of Covid-19 in the county and issued shelter-in-place order to take effect the next day.
The vote came one day after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order giving counties and cities the authority to halt evictions and slow foreclosures in an effort to stem a potential tide of homelessness in the wake of Covid-19.
The county’s ordinance only protected residents in unincorporated areas of the county, but cities are following suit. Seven of the 12 cities in Monterey County have passed similar protections so far, with moratoriums that last until May 31, 2020.
The Monterey City Council passed its eviction moratorium ordinance on March 25, by a vote of 5-0. Renters would be obligated to repay any unpaid rent within 120 days of that date, or from the date the county’s shelter-in-place order is lifted, whichever is later. It protects renters without funds either due to loss of income or increased medical bills.
According to the order, tenants need to provide documentation to landlords “within a reasonable time” supporting their case that Covid-19 led to an inability to pay their full rent. Renters are not relieved of their responsibility to pay the full amount by the end of the 120 days, and the ordinance states that tenants should pay an amount they are able to pay in the interim.
The morning after the moratorium was passed, Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar told reporters that his staff is educating landlords and property management companies about how it will work in the coming months. He said the city’s Housing Office was producing short videos in English and Spanish and producing written materials.
“A lot of work still needs to be done to spread the word,” he said.
Uslar also said the office was handling calls from people who may have had their lease cancelled before Covid-19 was even a threat and now need help. “That requires one-on-one handling,” Uslar said.
Many of the cities, including Monterey, used the county's moratorium as a template.
Other cities that have enacted moratoriums by vote of city council are: Seaside, Del Rey Oaks and Marina. Cities where a moratorium was ordered by a city manager or city administrator are Salinas, Carmel and Sand City. The Pacific Grove City Council will consider a similar moratorium when it meets on April 1.
