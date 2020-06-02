As Americans watch rallies all over the nation take a violent turn, six protests in Monterey County over the last four days have remained peaceful. Today, Tuesday, June 2, as many as 2,000 people showed up for a march that began outside of Seaside City Hall at noon.
Before flooding into the street to begin their march, the group gathered in the grass, surrounding a microphone where community members spoke, read poetry, prayed and sang.
With the exception of car horns honking to express support as they passed, it was quiet, the group intently listening to the voices being amplified.
"Look around and see who is standing next to you right now. It's not one color, it's not two colors. We are the people!" Seaside pastor Harold Lusk said, as he encouraged the crowd to stay united.
Looking into the mass of people, a diversity of races, genders and ages made up the crowd, but it was overwhelming full of young faces. Some teenagers said it was their first time ever participating a protest.
Organizers stressed the importance of masks, and pointing out volunteers offering up masks for those who didn't have one. They provided water and snacks, and set up a first-aid tent near the parking lot.
Shortly after 1pm, the group made their way down Canyon del Rey toward Highway 1, turned around and then marched down Fremont Boulevard to Broadway Avenue.
As they passed cars, homes and businesses people raised their fists in solidarity, said "thank you" and chanted. When one woman leaned her head out of a second-story window on Fremont Boulevard and yelled, "I can't hear you!" voices got even louder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.