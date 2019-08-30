Monterey Peninsula College has a full board again. On Thursday night, after presentations from the candidates to fill a vacant seat, the MPC Board of Trustees voted 4-0 to appoint Rosalyn Green to represent Area 1, (Seaside and Sand City).
In her letter to the board, Green wrote, “I feel that I have the passion, background, skills, MPC affinity, love of community, championing of equity, diversity and inclusion that you seek.”
An MPC graduate herself, Green was born and raised in the area, and taught physical education for over 10 years and also worked in the administration of the Fort Ord Reuse Authority, handling board agendas and minutes.
Other candidates in the field included a former MPC administrator, and Green openly acknowledged her lack of experience in community colleges in her application: “[I am] excited to learn more about community colleges in general, specifically MPC and MPC's governing responsibility.”
She emphasized her volunteer experience—The Village Project, NAACP and Monterey High School, among others—and years as a Seaside resident and member of the MPC community, first as a student, then an employee and a mother of students.
In response to a question in the application about her community involvement, Green wrote, “I have been successful in changing that narrative for multi-racial and multigenerational people in the community.”
Green fills a vacancy left after Natalia Molina resigned last month after accepting a job in Arizona and moving away from the area. Molina was the first Latina elected to the MPC board. Green is African American.
Green will hold the seat at least until November 2020, when regular board elections are scheduled to take place.
