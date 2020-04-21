Teachers, students and administrators have gotten through the initial shock of closing schools and transitioning to remote learning. Systems were developed on the fly and implemented, with lots of creative tech support by schools, but it's been a steep learning curve.
In response to that, schools and universities across the country are adjusting expectations as far as new material covered in the curriculum, admission requirements and grades.
Monterey Peninsula Unified School District is making grades optional for this semester. On April 14, the MPUSD board approved a resolution allowing students to opt in to grades, and Superintendent PK Diffenbaugh followed up with a letter to MPUSD families on April 15.
Classes will be pass/fail, but students have until April 24 to request letter grades.
"This decision was not reached lightly, and included input from principals, instructional leads, district-level administration, guidance from university admissions officials and Monterey County superintendents," Diffenbaugh wrote.
For college-bound high-school students, he notes that both the CSU and UC systems have indicated they will make changes to their admission standards to ease the disruption of the Covid-19 crisis.
That includes suspending the standardized test requirement.
