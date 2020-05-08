After schools across the county closed their doors due to Covid-19 and students transitioned to online distance leaning, many have struggled because of a lack of internet access
On May 4, Monterey-Salinas Transit buses equipped with Wi-Fi made their first outing to help bridge the technology gap. Students and families can drive to one of the buses' locations through the county, and while remaining in their vehicles, connect to Wi-Fi to access their distance learning online content.
During the first week of the program, 10 families took advantage of the access says Jessica Hull, the communications and public relations officer for MST.
Any student can visit any of the sites to connect. They do not need to visit a bus in the district they go to school in. Four new locations will be added to the list on Monday, May 11.
MST partnered with the Monterey County Office of Education to help launch the Digital Equity Team to ensure students have the ability to efficiently participate in school work.
"As we work to ensure high-quality distance learning for all and are planning for the possibility of extended and/or repeated school closures, we know that an internet connection is a lifeline and a learning link for our students," said Denen Guss, Monterey County Superintendent of Schools.
Locations as of May 4:
1:30-3pm, Monday-Thursday, Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division St., King City
10am-12pm, Monday-Friday, 425 Gabilan Dr., Soledad
1-2:45pm, Monday-Thursday, 441 Main St., Soledad
3:15-5pm, Monday-Thursday, YMCA, 560 Walker Dr., Soledad
1-3pm, Thursday-Friday, Jimenez Camp McCoy Rd., Soledad
3:30pm to 5pm, Monday-Thursday, Salinas Valley Fairgrounds 625 Division St., King City
1:30-5pm, Fridays, Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division St., King City
Expanded locations starting Monday, May 11:
9-10:30am, Monday-Friday, Mary Chapa School 490 El Camino Real, Greenfield
10:45am-12pm, Monday-Friday, Oak Ave School, 1239 Oak Ave., Greenfield
10am-12pm, Monday-Friday, La Paz Middle School, 1300 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas
