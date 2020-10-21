The state Department of Public Health announced new rules on Tuesday, Oct. 20, for professional sports stadiums and amusement parks, neither of which applies to Monterey County. What does apply is the news that personal care services for things like nails, skin care, massages in non-healthcare settings, waxing, tattoos and piercings may now open indoors with modifications.
The new rule applies to all counties, regardless of which tier they are in. Monterey County remains in the Purple Tier, the most restrictive.
The modifications include things like: checks for Covid-19 symptoms; workers wearing personal protective equipment, face shields and latex gloves; disinfecting between customers; air ventilation. Of course masks must be worn by employees and customers, they must obey social distancing and wash their hands.
Some services will have to wait, however, if it means working close to a client's nose or mouth unprotected. Which means no tattoos or piercings in the nose and mouth area for now, and no facial massages if it means taking off a client's protective face covering.
The complete state guidance is here.
