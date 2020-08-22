There are thunderstorms, dry lightning and changing wind direction in the forecast, prompting evacuation orders of nearly 20,000 people in Monterey County as firefighters work to control three wildfires that began since Sunday, Aug. 16.
The area of Carmel Valley Village (on both side of Carmel Valley Road) and the east side of Laureles Grade from Carmel Valley Road to Highway 68 were placed under evacuation advisory on Friday evening, and at 9am Saturday morning, officials ordered people to evacuate. (The area to the southeast of the River Fire, to Arroyo Seco Road on the south, remains under evacuation advisory, meaning people there should be packed and prepared for potential orders.)
Around 10am, officials announced an expansion of the evacuation advisory area to go further west. This area stretches from Highway 68 in the north south to Carmel Valley Road and well beyond to Rancho San Carlos in the Santa Lucia Preserve. To the west, the evacuation advisory extends along Highway 68 to York Road and Camino Saucito; on Carmel Valley Road the advisory area extends from Laureles Grade west to Rancho San Carlos Road on the south side of Carmel Valley Road, and to Canada de la Segunda on the north side.
In a virtual public meeting on Friday night, Aug. 21, Cal Fire Incident Cmdr. Nick Truax and Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal called on members of the public to cooperate with evacuation orders. “I really ask that you heed these warnings and take them seriously," Truax said. "We do not know what these thunderstorms are going to do."
That was roughly 15 hours ago, when evacuation advisories had just been issued. "We are giving a warning because we feel weather conditions could get worse," Bernal said. "I’d be packing my stuff right now. If it does turn into and order, we’re going to have to move fast."
The National Weather Service has a fire weather watch in effect from tomorrow morning, Sunday, Aug. 23, until Tuesday morning for potential dry lightning strikes. While the wind forecast is generally light, the NWS notes "erratic gusty winds 40 to 65 mph may accompany stronger thunderstorms."
"Lightning will likely spark new fires across the region, including remote areas. Wildfires in remote regions may not become apparent until warmer and drier conditions allow them to grow," according to NWS.
The River and Carmel fires have been mostly active in the afternoons and early evenings, said Don Watt, a fire behavior analyst for Cal Fire in Friday night's briefing.
In Big Sur, evacuation orders remain in effect for the area of Partington Ridge to Lucia, where the Dolan Fire is burning at zero-percent containment.
As of Saturday morning, Cal Fire officials report the River Fire has destroyed 16 structures, up from 10 yesterday, and the Carmel Fire has destroyed 32 structures, up from 28. Fire officials do not distinguish between homes or garages, sheds and other outbuildings in these counts.
