More jobs are being lost to Covid-19, this time at CSU Monterey Bay. The university notified 29 employees that their positions are being eliminated and will end permanently in November.
“The worldwide pandemic and the associated shift to virtual modality have created a lack of work for several positions on campus,” said CSUMB News and Information Manager Walter Ryce in a written statement. Depending on individual collective bargaining agreements the dates of the layoffs range between Nov. 9-27.
Earlier in August, the university announced a $7.7 million loss in this year’s fiscal budget, due to $6.5 million in reductions from the California State University system and expected increases in mandatory expenditures. CSUMB also expects it will lose money from a sharp decrease in parking fee revenue.
CSUMB President Eduardo Ochoa told the Weekly on Aug. 4 that the university was taking a phased approach to the revenue losses, first by reviewing positions and determining which ones were no longer needed as a result of the pandemic. Employees would be redeployed or reassigned if possible.
In a second phase, Ochoa said CSUMB would be offering an incentive program to encourage employees to take an “Early Exit.”
"Part of the incentives include one-time cash payment, which comes from reserves," Ochoa said. "That's a very good use of reserves because you're leveraging one-time money to achieve recurring savings."
Only essential personnel remain on campus, with many others working remotely to teach students engaged in distance learning.
About 350 students in need of housing are living in apartments on campus.
