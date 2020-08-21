Evacuations from Partington Ridge in the north down to Lucia in the south have been ordered as the Dolan Fire continues to grow. The area went from an evacuation warning to an evacuation order today, Friday, Aug. 21.
The fire has grown to 8,500 acres and is zero-percent contained, according to the United States Forest Service, the lead agency on the fire.
Fire activity picked up again this afternoon and is continuing to spread to the north, east and south. Firefighters are actively defending a western boundary at Highway 1 in an effort to keep the fire from jumping to the west side of the highway, where steep terrain is virtually impassable.
Crews are preparing for it to be a long-duration fire, with wind and low visibility due to smoke inhibiting their ability to fight the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.