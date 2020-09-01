Now 29,550 acres, the Dolan Fire in Big Sur continues growing by roughly 1,000 acres each day, according to the U.S. Forest Service, the lead agency fighting the fire.
That growth is happening primarily in the Ventana Wilderness, in inaccessible and steep terrain, where hotshot crews were scheduled to be flown in today. They'll begin hiking to the fire's edge to start constructing a fire line.
Previously, due to pressures on firefighters and equipment to battle other blazes across the state, the focus has been primarily on point protection—meaning homes and infrastructure—while the fire burned largely unchecked into the wilderness where it was not a direct threat to homes.
There are now 933 personnel battling the Dolan Fire.
New evacuation orders took effect last night, Aug. 31, as firefighters prepare for increased winds and warmer weather.
The evacuation order covers the area south of Nacimiento-Fergusson Road, South Coast Ridge Road to Prewitt Ridge.
Another priority for firefighters remains protecting structures at New Calmodoli Hermitage, which is on the southern edge of the fire.
