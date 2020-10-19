As the Dolan Fire is winding down at 98 percent contained, a new fire on its eastern boundary near Fort Hunter Liggett is now burning with zero containment after starting around noon on Sunday, Oct. 18.
Officials from Fort Hunter Liggett announced on the base's Facebook Page several hours after the start that the fire was approximately 500 acres in size, burning northeast of the base, "but there is no danger to those working and living on post."
Voluntary evacuation orders were in place for Pine Canyon, Reliz Canyon and Coleman Canyon, according to the announcement.
Today the fire is in the range of 500-550 acres, says Micah Bell, the public information officer for both the Dolan and Coleman fires.
Crews from the Dolan Fire were immediately deployed to the new fire, along with crews specific to the Coleman Fire, with support from the Fort Hunter Liggett Fire Department. Today there are 160 firefighters working the fire, Bell says. Air tankers and heavy helicopters are being used to slow the spread of the fire in rough terrain.
The fire is moving to the west and northwest, which puts it headed in the direction of the eastern edge of the Dolan Fire, which has already burned vegetation there.
"If things work well it will burn itself into the Dolan Fire and we’ll be good," says Bell.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, he says, with Cal Fire and Los Padres National Forest officials working together to determine the cause.
Meanwhile, Dolan Fire crews continue to work on suppression repair along the edges of the 124,924-acre fire, as well as monitor for hot spots and smoke.
