As the number of Covid-19 cases gets higher, the level of detail the Monterey County Health Department reports gets sharper. That's because the Health Department aims to protect the privacy of patients, meaning they've waited for critical mass before releasing specifics about patients' zip codes, ages, ethnicities or pre-existing medical conditions.
The latest addition to the data is the occupations of Monterey County residents who test positive for Covid-19, which reveals that the agriculture industry has been particularly hard hit, with 110 patients, or 40 percent of the total, working in ag.
Agriculture is an essential industry and has continued operating during the pandemic. Employers have made modifications to their practices—things like more buses so field workers can sit far apart, installing vinyl dividers on specialized lettuce harvesting machinery and requiring masks while working in the field—but social distancing can be impossible in some circumstances. For example, workers who are on temporary H-2A visas live in employer-provided group settings.
An outreach program of nurses and residents who work at Monterey County's four hospitals aims to give ag workers the knowledge and skills they need to minimize the risk of getting Covid-19.
Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner Henry Gonzales is preparing to print 10,000 wallet-sized cards with bullet points printed describing symptoms to look out for, basic guidelines on handwashing and social distancing and phone numbers for medical resources. The cards will be in Spanish and distributed to ag workers.
The cards are modeled on similar cards about workers' rights and pesticide exposure that were developed a few years ago. "Those have been really popular," Gonzales says. "It has our number and some information. It's the same idea, except in this case it's for Covid-19. I thought it would be an additional reminder for them, something they have in their hand."
Ten percent, or 27 patients, work in health care or as first responders; 40 are unemployed or retired; 15 work in education or are students; 16 work in the broad category of "office, sales and retail"; eight in professional and technical services; seven people each work in construction trades or foodservice; and another 12 cases are still listed as "under investigation."
The latest data from Monterey County shows 279 people have tested positive for Covid-19; nearly half have recovered, while 40 remain hospitalized.
County Health Officer Edward Moreno is hopeful about two new free testing sites in Salinas and Greenfield producing a bigger data set that gives a more accurate portrait of the Monterey County population, including people who have not shown symptoms. "[Increased testing] gets us closer to a group of people that looks more like the general population," Moreno said in a press briefing on May 11.
The number of positive cases continues to double about every two weeks—which Moreno describes as good news.
"The way we’ve progressed now for about six weeks, we’ve been able to keep the doubling time pretty steady," he said. "It’s still around 14 days.
"It will continue to double, because we’re in a pandemic. Because we’ve been able to fortunately keep that steady, the peak will continue to move further and further out."
