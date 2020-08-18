What was a suggestion just a few hours ago is now an order: If you live west of River Road from Parker Road South to Limekiln Road, and including Limekiln Road, you are ordered to evacuate the area.
That message came in from Monterey County's Office of Emergency Services at 4:37pm as the River Fire, sparked by pre-dawn thunder storms on Sunday, Aug. 16, continues its relentless roll from its starting point on Mt. Toro through the dry hills toward River Road. As of this morning's update from Cal Fire, the River Fire has thus far consumed 4,070 acres and is threatening 1,500 homes, including in the Las Palmas and Indian Springs developments.
At 6pm, Cal Fire will hold a Facebook Live event, during which people will be able to ask questions in the comments section. Cal Fire will try to answer as many as possible during the event. Find Cal Fire on Facebook, @CalfireBEU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.