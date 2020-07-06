Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking counties observing a surge in Covid-19 cases, including Monterey County, to roll back their reopening plans.
In a tweet posted Monday, July 6, Newsom said that restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, museums and cardrooms should cease all indoor operations and that bars should shut back down entirely.
NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates in some CA counties.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 6, 2020
CA is now asking Colusa, Madera, Marin, Merced, Monterey & San Diego to close indoor operations for:
-Restaurants
-Wineries
-Movie theaters
-Zoos, museums
-Cardrooms
Bars must close ALL operations.
Monterey County made the governor’s watch list on Thursday before the July 4th weekend because of a growing rate of infection. The next four days brought some of the highest numbers of confirmed infections for a total of 403 new cases, an 23 percent increase.
At the time of Newsom’s announcement, Monterey County had not yet received an official request from state officials. Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno, who was on a conference call with the press when the announcement came, has not yet issued an order requiring closures.
He said he would wait for written communication from the state to respond to Newsom’s request.
A new public health measure targeting museums would spoil the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s plan to reopen to members on July 9 and to the general public on July 13.
