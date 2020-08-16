The office of Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Aug. 13 a somewhat vague and non-binding agreement with the federal government to revamp the management of California’s forests and rangelands.
But couched within the fluffy language about the majesty of our natural environment are hints about the future policy priorities of state and federal stewards with implications for outdoor recreation, the logging industry, wildfire response and climate change.
“A historical transition toward unnaturally dense forests, a century of fire suppression and climate change resulting in warmer, hotter and drier conditions have left the majority of California’s forestland highly vulnerable to catastrophic wildfire and in need of active, science-based management,” the announcement states.
California, which has been at loggerheads with the federal government under the Trump administration on many issues, cannot effectively go at it alone. That’s because the state owns only about 3 percent of California’s 33 million acres of forestlands and the federal government owns 58 percent. (The rest is in private hands). Monterey County offers a good example of the jurisdictional distribution. Most of the land in Big Sur belongs to the Monterey Ranger District of the Los Padres National Forest, and only a few parks near the coast are state territory.
The Agreement for Shared Stewardship of California’s Forest and Rangelands is a nine-page document structured as six principles and nine actions.
The goal of the cooperation would be to “treat” a million acres of forestland each year for to reduce fire frisk and maintain ecological health. The treatments named include thinning the forest, timber harvesting, mechanical fuel reduction, prescribed fire, grazing and reforestation.
Singling out intentional burning, the agreement says that “expanding and accelerating the use of prescribed fire is key to effective stewardship at scale.”
There will also be an emphasis on fostering demand and increasing the market for woody biomass, or recycle forest byproducts.
The funding for the state-federal program is expected to come from the recently passed Great American Outdoors Act, which will inject billions of dollars into the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service over the next several years.
