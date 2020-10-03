Two bills aimed at helping farmworkers during the pandemic were signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 28, delivering some relief to an especially vulnerable population as well as a legislative win to the bill’s local co-author, Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Hollister.
Going into effect immediately, Assembly Bill 2043, the marquee bill in Rivas' view, will ramp up efforts by the state’s workplace safety office, Cal/OSHA, to protect farmworkers from contracting Covid-19.
Assembly Bill 2165, which goes into effect at the start of next year, will direct all state trial courts to enable electronic filing in an effort to improve rural access to justice.
“This is a major victory for California’s most vulnerable essential workers – farmworkers,” Rivas said in a statement, adding that the bills “will help protect agricultural communities against the spread of COVID-19 and ensure workers have access to critical workplace safety information and essential state services during this pandemic.”
A third related bill proposed by Rivas was vetoed by Newsom. Assembly Bill 2164 would make telehealth services more accessible to patients who depend on rural and community health centers. In a veto memo, Newsom wrote that while he’s generally supportive of the idea, state officials are in the process of developing an overall telehealth policy, which would encompass rural health care.
