Be it lack of sidewalks, limited public transportation options or general infrastructure that discourages pedestrian or electric vehicle commutes, many California cities—especially low-income communities populated with people of color—face major obstacles to efficient and healthy modes of transportation. Salinas is one of those cities, but there's good news on the horizon.
Ecology in Action, which help facilitate pedestrian and green-friendly transportation projects, has won $50,000 to conduct a study to identify and inequities in the Salinas transportation system.
(The Santa Cruz-based nonprofit has a history of consulting on inter-agency transportation projects before, such as the county Health Department and Transportation Agency for Monterey County's Safe Routes to Schools projects.)
In a statement released on Sept. 29, Clean Air Resources Board Deputy Executive Officer Steve Cliff stated "Across California, and especially in low-income communities and communities of color, people spend too much time and money getting from home to work, or just to do daily errands. The Clean Mobility Options Program elevates the role communities play, and allows them to lead the way in addressing their particular transportation issues—and ultimately finding solutions that work for them."
The $50,000 comes from Clean Mobility Options Voucher Program. The program just launched as a pilot initiative this year, and split its initial pot of $1.15 million to 24 nonprofits that focus on transportation needs all over California.
