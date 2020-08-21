Lots of people are deciding whether to leave their homes or stay, and there's lots of chatter on social media about those decisions.
Fire and public safety officials are trying to deliver a few messages to the public: If you are ordered to evacuate, please do. And if your home is under an evacuation advisory (also called an evacuation warning), it is not an order to evacuate, but an invitation to pack and prepare for possible evacuation orders.
On Friday afternoon, the winds continue to blow from the northwest and both the River Fire and Carmel Fire continue to move mostly to the southeast. But the River Fire is also active on the north, and officials have issued an evacuation advisory (not an order) for a large swath to the west of the fires, stretching along Laureles Grade from Highway 68 to Carmel Valley Road, and encompassing Carmel Valley Village.
There's also an evacuation advisory in effect to the southeast, extending to Carmel Valley Road and Arroyo Seco Road.
To view the county's live evacuation map (and zoom in on your address to see if you are affected by advisories or orders) click here.
As officials predict changing weather conditions—including wind coming from the south or southeast, as well as dry lightning and thunderstorms starting Sunday—the evacuation warning for Carmel Valley and the San Benancio area is meant to help people prepare for possible changes in fire direction.
“I really ask that you heed these warnings and take them seriously. We do not know what these thunderstorms are going to do," Incident Cmdr. Nick Truax said in a Saturday evening fire briefing.
The new warnings bring the total number of people in Monterey County affected by evacuation warnings and orders to roughly 20,000.
“It wasn’t taken lightly," Truax said. "We had a group of people that talked long and hard about this.
"I really ask that you heed these warnings and take them seriously. We do not know what these thunderstorms are going to do.”
Sheriff Steve Bernal said, “The earlier you take action the safer this can be for everyone. This could turn into an evacuation order tomorrow afternoon, it’s all dependent on the weather conditions. Things may not look threatening, but under weather and fire conditions they change very quickly.
"It's hard to put myself in your shoes—I don’t have a fire approaching my house. We are giving a warning because we feel weather conditions could get worse. I’d be packing my stuff right now. If it does turn into and order, we’re going to have to move fast."
Monterey County is operating 24-hour evacuation shelters at two locations: Sherwood Hall (940 N. Main St., Salinas), which had been prepared as an alternative housing site for Covid-19, and at Carmel Middle School (4380 Carmel Valley Road). Proof of residency, such as an ID, utility bill or vehicle registration, is required for service.
The county is also operating evacuation centers open during daytime hours from 8am-8pm with information, water and snacks, and device charging, at the following locations: Monterey Conference Center (1 Portola Plaza) and the King City Library (402 Broadway).
Laguna Seca has been closed as an evacuation shelter, though evacuees with RVs are invited to remain there.
A public information phone line with information on evacuations and road closures is at (925) 532-5455.
Click here to receive updates via text and/or email, and view the latest evacuation advisories and orders.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include remarks from Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal and Cal Fire Incident Commander Nick Truax made during a public briefing on Friday, Aug. 21 at 7pm.
