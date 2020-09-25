The executive director of the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History, Jeanette Kihs, has reportedly resigned, according to former employees with knowledge of the situation. The president of the board of directors would not confirm when asked by the Weekly, but indicates by email that Kihs is no longer in charge.
“At this time we do not have an Interim ED,” says Tama Olver. An email written for museum supporters is being crafted and could be sent out by tomorrow morning.
Kihs’ resignation comes three weeks after the resignation of controversial former employee Juan Govea on Sept. 3, in the wake of allegations on social media that he sexually abused a minor girl. The allegations were similar to felony charges filed against him in 2016. In that case the alleged victim refused to testify and the case was dropped.
On Sept. 16, Olver sent an email to museum supporters about the resignation and the path ahead for the museum.
“The board fully supports Jeanette as executive director as she aptly navigates the museum through these unexpected challenges, guided by a deep commitment to the museum, the community it serves, and our vision of the museum as a catalyst for conservation and a valued learning resource in this region,” Olver wrote.
A letter to Olver on Sept. 20, signed by 13 former employees, and two former board members, tells a different story. It claims that both Kihs and Govea created a hostile work environment and that current employees who demanded Govea resign after the social media allegations surfaced were in danger of retaliation by Kihs.
“In our collective experience, the toxic work environment created and perpetuated by Kihs has degraded the reputation of the Museum,” they wrote. “We are concerned for the well-being of the staff.”
The letter goes on to complain that Kihs’ hostility was “part of a long pattern of behavior.” It claims Kihs supported Govea from the beginning, since his arrest in 2016, despite concerns from staff and community members about his presence in the museum, where at the time he was director of children’s programs. It included times when he was supposed to be on a leave of absence awaiting trial.
When the criminal case against him was dismissed, he returned to his job and Kihs continued to support him, despite continued concerns and complaints about his management of employees, the letter states.
It also details instances of Kihs allegedly belittling employees and threatening to fire people with no warning. In some instances, the letter states, she did fire people in front of other staff members.
Kihs could not be reached for comment for this post. She joined the museum as its development director in 2014 and soon after was made interim executive director. She became the permanent executive director in 2015.
In the email to supporters sent Sept. 16, Olver wrote, “the Museum is, and shall always be, a safe and healthful space for our community, including members of the public, our staff and volunteers.”
