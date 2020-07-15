The show must go on, the saying goes. At Pacific Repertory Theatre in Carmel, it won't go on next season due to concerns around Covid-19.
On June 24, the nonprofit Carmel-based theater company announced the cancellation of its 2020 season, which was scheduled to include productions of Othello and The Addams Family Musical. (That's a good representation of the breadth of PacRep's work, spanning Shakespearian tragedy and family-friendly musicals all in one season.)
It means 135 performances off the calendar for now. Shrek has been moved to summer 2021, and The Addams Family to November/December 2021.
Social distancing would be possible for audience members, according to a statement from PacRep, but impossible for cast members: "It is simply not safe."
"The last thing we want is to mount a production then have to shut down before it opens," Executive Director Stephen Moorer says. "It's just so unpredictable. And it's just not safe."
Ticket holders can request a credit for future productions, get a refund or donate their tickets back to PacRep.
During the theater company's time off, they're doing a virtual fundraiser starting today, July 15. A silent auction, titled a "Midsummer Soiree," starts today and runs until July 25.
PacRep received Paycheck Protection Program funds it applied for but is still striving to reach its fundraising goals for the year. Actors, crew members and musicians have been laid off, but staff remains and the goal is to keep them employed and insured, Moorer adds. "Our organizational goal is to try to limit the pain among the remaining company members," he says.
