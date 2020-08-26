As efforts to contain the Dolan Fire in Big Sur continue, officials on Aug. 26 issued an order closing an area of Los Padres National Forest stretching from just north of Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park to Nacimiento-Fergusson Road. Violating the closure carries a penalty of $5,000 and/or six months in jail.
A press release from the USFS defined the closure area:
“The boundary of the Dolan Fire Closure Area begins near Timber Top following the North Coast Ridge Road (20S05) east to Cold Spring Camp and the Big Sur Trail. Continuing eastward, the closure boundary follows the South Fork Trail (3E09) to the Marble Peak Trail (4E07) where it intersects with the Arroyo Seco/Indians Road (19S09) and follows the road southeast to the National Forest boundary and then southwest along the boundary to Nacimiento-Fergusson Road (22S01) where it heads west along the northern edge of the road to Highway 1. The closure boundary then heads north along Highway 1 where it intersects the National Forest boundary near Limekiln State Parks and follows the boundary back to the beginning of the Closure Area.”
The closure of the forest area comes after state officials ordered all the state parks in Big Sur closed on Aug. 19.
The Dolan Fire has consumed 21,844 Acres and is 15 percent contained according to the U.S. Forest Service.
