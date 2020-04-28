Just days after County Health Officer Edward Moreno said that the public should expect a requirement to wear masks or face coverings when in public, Monterey-Salinas Transit announced they will be requiring passengers to wear facial coverings.
The new requirement, announced on Monday, will become effective at midnight tonight and be in place starting on April 29. All MST passengers over the age of 12 will be required to wear a facial covering over their nose and mouth to board MST busses, including MST RIDES buses.
MST will continue to provide personal protective equipment to its employees, as well as continue with cleaning measures put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and limiting bus capacity to 10 passengers in order to allow for social distancing.
“Safety is always our number-one priority and while this change has not yet been ordered by the Monterey County Health Officer, it is consistent with what we are seeing occur at transit systems throughout the state and entire nation,"
MST General Manager Carl Sedoryk in a press release on April 27.
