Hartnell College is losing its president/superintendent, Patricia Hsieh, on June 30 in what the college is calling a “mutual agreement” for her resignation.
The resignation was disclosed on the agenda released ahead of the June 16 meeting of the governing board of the Hartnell Community College District. The terms of the termination will be reviewed and considered in a vote of the board.
Hsieh's tenure comes to an end less than a year after she was hired away from her previous job serving as president of San Diego Miramar College. In hiring her on July 2019, Hartnell’s board rejected concerns and objections raised by community members and by a large number of faculty members.
Some opposition to Hsieh stemmed from the apparent lack Latino finalists for the job at a college that primarily serves a Latino student body. There was also skepticism about her fitness for the job after the president of the Academic Senate at Miramar College wrote a letter, warning of Hsieh’s “appalling management” and “shocking lack of integrity.”
Board President Aurelio Salazar pushed back against the critics and defended the choice of Hsieh, saying he was confident she would make “an outstanding leader.”
This is a developing story and the reason for Hsieh's departure from Hartnell is yet known. Anyone with direct knowledge of the situation is invited to email Weekly staff writer Asaf Shalev at asaf@mcweekly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.